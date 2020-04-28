Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.62 and traded as low as $1.74. Whitehaven Coal shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 6,888,051 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$1.88 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

In other news, insider Fiona Robertson purchased 24,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of A$49,704.88 ($35,251.68).

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.