Whirlpool (WHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WHR opened at $109.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Longbow Research lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

