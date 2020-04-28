Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.66, 3,557,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,246,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $633,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 926,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 226,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after purchasing an additional 845,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

