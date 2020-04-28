Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) PT Lowered to $20.00

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The company had revenue of $119.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after buying an additional 1,493,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,978,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 496.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 1,049,152 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,606,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4,422.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after buying an additional 773,167 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

