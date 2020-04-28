Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE: CORR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/16/2020 – Corenergy Infrastructure Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

4/14/2020 – Corenergy Infrastructure Trust was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Corenergy Infrastructure Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/14/2020 – Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Corenergy Infrastructure Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

4/2/2020 – Corenergy Infrastructure Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Corenergy Infrastructure Trust was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – Corenergy Infrastructure Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2020 – Corenergy Infrastructure Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

3/3/2020 – Corenergy Infrastructure Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

2/29/2020 – Corenergy Infrastructure Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $160.80 million, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a current ratio of 17.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

