Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.61. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

NYSE MA opened at $265.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.00. The company has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 120.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total value of $12,361,192.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,724,462,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,590 shares of company stock worth $52,595,956 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

