Wedbush Boosts TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Price Target to $12.00

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,739,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 6,487.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,857 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,083,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after buying an additional 884,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after buying an additional 802,879 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.