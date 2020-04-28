Wedbush Boosts TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Price Target to $12.00

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.
Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $18.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,739,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 6,487.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,857 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,083,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after buying an additional 884,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after buying an additional 802,879 shares in the last quarter.
TRI Pointe Group Company Profile
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
