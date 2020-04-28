Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EWBC. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,115,000 after buying an additional 2,200,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after buying an additional 969,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after buying an additional 965,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after buying an additional 250,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.