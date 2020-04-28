Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Price Up 9% After Insider Buying Activity

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)’s share price rose 9% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $25.96, approximately 766,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 903,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Specifically, Director William L. Atwell bought 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,532.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

