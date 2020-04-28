Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Up 6.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $115.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $123.76 and last traded at $130.50, 4,850,619 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 4,791,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.41.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wayfair from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Wayfair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In related news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,601 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $160,340.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $236,660.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,019,617 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,292. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,590,000 after buying an additional 2,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,617 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,660 shares in the last quarter. Great Hill Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $44,329,000. Finally, Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $74,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.