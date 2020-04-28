Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Up 36.0% in April

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $107.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 568,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,210,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,461,000 after buying an additional 58,062 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,052,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

