Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $26.26, approximately 241,342 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 563,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.25.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Tabbutt acquired 15,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,039.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart acquired 1,919 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $50,028.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

