Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Decreased by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Cfra reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

