Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lifted by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.4% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $128.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

