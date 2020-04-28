W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. W. R. Grace & Co has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.73-4.91 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.73-4.91 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.74 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 6.45%. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GRA opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.30. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

