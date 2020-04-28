W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Up 5.3%

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.10 and last traded at $52.90, 830,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,100,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

Several brokerages have commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.90.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. State Street Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $97,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,522,000 after purchasing an additional 940,566 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $45,260,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after acquiring an additional 539,282 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

