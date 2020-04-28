Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sector overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE VCRA opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $593.79 million, a P/E ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 0.18. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,446 shares of company stock worth $2,286,017. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,077,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,606 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,498,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,119,000 after purchasing an additional 186,050 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,403,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 538,966 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

