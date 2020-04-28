Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.79 million, a P/E ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 0.18. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $35.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $100,557.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $302,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,017. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 96,023 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,197,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

