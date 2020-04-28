Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

VCRA opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $593.79 million, a PE ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $346,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

