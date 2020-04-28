Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Shares Up 5%

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $18.95, 3,001,211 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,237,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Also, CFO David A. Campbell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Insiders acquired a total of 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,116,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,623,000 after buying an additional 3,840,426 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,777,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $74,511,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,390,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 1,170.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.