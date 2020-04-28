Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Cut by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Visa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

Visa stock opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day moving average of $182.88. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.