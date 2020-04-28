Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Trading Up 5.1%

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $17.89, approximately 14,067,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 19,405,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

