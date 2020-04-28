VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of VICI Properties from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

VICI opened at $16.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.298 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.41%.

In other VICI Properties news, CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,471.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.