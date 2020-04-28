VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised VF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.59.

VFC stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. VF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,527 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of VF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $768,931,000 after purchasing an additional 511,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of VF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,469,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,550,000 after purchasing an additional 165,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of VF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

