Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total transaction of $849,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,195,964. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $268.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

