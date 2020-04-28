Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

