Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $27,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $62,210.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $162,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,964. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $185.59 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $191.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 97.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

