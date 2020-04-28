Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Vectrus alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $46.28 on Friday. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $513.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $365.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.49 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,540.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vectrus by 671.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vectrus by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 227,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vectrus by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.