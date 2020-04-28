Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Varian Medical Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

In related news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $110.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.