Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Vapotherm from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of -2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 107.92% and a negative net margin of 106.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the first quarter worth $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.