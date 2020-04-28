Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,517 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

