Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,154 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,510,000 after purchasing an additional 994,720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $82.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

