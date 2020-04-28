Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Executive Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 7.3% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $41,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 19,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

