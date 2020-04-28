Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Lifted by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $149.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average of $165.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

