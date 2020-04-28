Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Increased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,233 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,745,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,528,000 after acquiring an additional 233,001 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,837,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,934,000 after acquiring an additional 63,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $78.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.