Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,654 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.06 and a 200-day moving average of $176.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

