Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,076 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,749,000 after buying an additional 915,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,715,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,962,000 after purchasing an additional 430,457 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,717,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,305,000 after purchasing an additional 180,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,109,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,627,000 after purchasing an additional 128,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

