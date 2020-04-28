Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 144.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,768 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $22,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $175.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.38. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

