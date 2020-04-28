Valmont Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a report issued on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $112.18 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $154.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 155,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

