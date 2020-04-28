USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.75.

NYSE:USNA opened at $86.22 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.66. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $266.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $109,716.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $176,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at $156,501.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,261 shares of company stock worth $2,892,242. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,665,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,339,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,285,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,158,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.