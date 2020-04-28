USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners, LP is engaged in providing compression services primarily in the United States. It designs, engineers, operates and maintains natural gas compressor packages. The Company’s customer base is comprised of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas. It generally provides its compression services primarily under long-term, fixed fee contracts. USA Compression Partners, LP is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.14.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $707.48 million, a P/E ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.38%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,000.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

