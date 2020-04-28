US Gold (USAU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for US Gold (NASDAQ: USAU):

4/25/2020 – US Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties. The Company develops gold projects primarily in the States of Nevada and Wyoming. “

4/24/2020 – US Gold was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/21/2020 – US Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties. The Company develops gold projects primarily in the States of Nevada and Wyoming. “

4/18/2020 – US Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties. The Company develops gold projects primarily in the States of Nevada and Wyoming. “

4/2/2020 – US Gold was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2020 – US Gold was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – US Gold was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

US Gold stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.25. US Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

