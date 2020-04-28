US Capital Advisors Comments on Parsley Energy Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PE. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

PE stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 198,445 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 869,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after buying an additional 445,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $133,690,000 after acquiring an additional 186,645 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.