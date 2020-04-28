Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,600 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 451,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Universal by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 393.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UVV opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 5.83. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $505.05 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

