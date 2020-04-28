United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of United Insurance worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in United Insurance by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 557,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 286,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Insurance by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in United Insurance by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 167,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Insurance by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 161,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Scott St purchased 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $51,631.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,043.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kent G. Whittemore purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $47,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $193,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $368.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.04.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.68). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $200.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.91 million. Equities analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Insurance from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

