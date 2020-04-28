Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $176.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by Stephens from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.44.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $158.96 on Friday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 63.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

