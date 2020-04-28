Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $175.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a hold rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific stock opened at $158.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.83. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

