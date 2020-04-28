Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $155.00 at TD Securities

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.44.

UNP stock opened at $158.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.83. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,937 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

