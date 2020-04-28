Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $154.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.44.

NYSE:UNP opened at $158.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.83. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,937 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

