Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.42.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $16.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $631.46 million, a P/E ratio of -67.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,175,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,640.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 345,007 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after buying an additional 224,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 561.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 201,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 105,926 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.